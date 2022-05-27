WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Anthony Peterson will never forget when he was nine-years-old, the first time he put on boxing gloves.

“It was February 13, 1995,” Peterson said. “It was on a Monday at Douglas boxing gym in southeast DC.”

Peterson was born and raised in Southeast, DC. Now 37, he will take the ring Saturday at the Entertainment and Sports Arena as part of the Beltway Battles: Round Two. Peterson, who is 38-1-1 with 24 KOs, will face Saul Corrall (30-18, 13 KOs) in the co-main event – the eight round Super Lightweight bout.

“Now I understand what home court advantage means,” Peterson said. “That crowd and fans, family and friends, they get you going, you can be dead tired, but they get you that edge, you go that extra mile, throw that extra punch, you take that extra punch.”

Making things even more special for Peterson, his older brother Lamont Peterson, who is retired from boxing, will be by as side, coaching him ringside.

“That’s my confidence, that’s my world, he’s my favorite guy in the whole world,” Anthony said. “I mean since the day I was born.”

Anthony and Lamont have been on a long journey together, they were taken away from their parents and placed into the foster care system when Anthony was eight.

“Went through some serious situations man,” Anthony said. “We’re not supposed to be alive right now.”

Through support for each other, perseverance and boxing, the brothers are thriving today.

“Any youngster out there that’s listening right now that’s in that situation,” Peterson said. “Where as though you feel like you keep doubting yourself, keep falling for the same trap, there’s a way out. Trust me, me and my brother are a testament to that.”

Anthony says he couldn’t be more ready for Saturday.

“I’m very comfortable. I’m in shape. My weight is near, my brother is my full time trainer,” Peterson told WDVM. “it’s a beautiful thing man.”