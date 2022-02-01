D.C. high school basketball coverage February 1, 2022

Sidwell Friends boys basketball coach Eric Singletary speaks to his team during a win over Maret on February 1, 2022.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Some of the best high school basketball in the DMV has been played at Sidwell Friends high school and in the WCAC this season. Tonight, WDVM has coverage of three local private school games.

Boys Basketball

Maret vs. Sidwell Friends: Sidwell Friends defeats Maret 54-34 to improve to 18-1 overall this season.

Girls Basketball

Episcopal vs. Sidwell Friends: Sidwell Friends crushes Episcopal, 60-25, to improve to 16-0 overall.

Bishop McNamara vs. St. John’s College High School: Bishop McNamara edges out St. John’s on the road, 53-38.