WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Washington’s NFL franchise will play its first season as the “Commanders,” this year.

The Commanders first game, will be week one on September 11 for a 1 p.m. kickoff, when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Week one will also be the debut of new Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz and Washington will face new Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, who coached Wentz when he won a super bowl with the Eagles.

Many sources list Washington as having the easiest NFL schedule in this upcoming season. In week two, Washington will face Detroit, another one of the league’s worst teams last season. Last season, the Jaguars went 3-14.

Washington’s first NFC East game will come in week three, against the Eagles at FedEx Field. Washington is currently scheduled for two primetime games – week six at Chicago on Thursday night football and monday night football at Philadelphia in week 10.

Washington will wrap up its regular season in week 18, hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

Here is the full 2022-23 Washington Commanders schedule:

WeekDateOpponentTimeTV
Preseason
1TBDCarolina PanthersTBDTBD
2TBDat Kansas City ChiefsTBDTBD
3TBDat Baltimore RavensTBDTBD
Regular Season
1September 11, 2022Jacksonville Jaguars1:00 p.m. ETFOX
2September 18, 2022at Detroit Lions1:00 p.m. ETFOX
3September 25, 2022Philadelphia Eagles1:00 p.m. ETFOX
4October 2, 2022at Dallas Cowboys1:00 p.m. ETFOX
5October 9, 2022Tennessee Titans1:00 p.m. ETCBS
6October 13, 2022 (Thursday)at Chicago Bears8:15 p.m. ETPrime Video
7October 23, 2022Green Bay Packers1:00 p.m. ETFOX
8October 30, 2022at Indianapolis Colts4:25 p.m. ETFOX
9November 6, 2022Minnesota Vikings1:00 p.m. ETFOX
10November 14, 2022 (Monday)at Philadelphia Eagles8:15 p.m. ETESPN
11November 20, 2022at Houston Texans1:00 p.m. ETFOX
12November 27, 2022Atlanta Falcons1:00 p.m. ETFOX
13December 4, 2022at New York Giants1:00 p.m. ETFOX
14Bye Week
15December 17/18, 2022New York GiantsTBDTBD
16December 24, 2022 (Saturday)at San Francisco 49ers4:05 p.m. ETCBS
17January 1, 2023Cleveland Browns1:00 p.m. ETFOX
18January 7/8, 2023Dallas CowboysTBDTBD