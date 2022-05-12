WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Washington’s NFL franchise will play its first season as the “Commanders,” this year.

The Commanders first game, will be week one on September 11 for a 1 p.m. kickoff, when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Week one will also be the debut of new Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz and Washington will face new Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, who coached Wentz when he won a super bowl with the Eagles.

Many sources list Washington as having the easiest NFL schedule in this upcoming season. In week two, Washington will face Detroit, another one of the league’s worst teams last season. Last season, the Jaguars went 3-14.

Washington’s first NFC East game will come in week three, against the Eagles at FedEx Field. Washington is currently scheduled for two primetime games – week six at Chicago on Thursday night football and monday night football at Philadelphia in week 10.

Washington will wrap up its regular season in week 18, hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

Here is the full 2022-23 Washington Commanders schedule: