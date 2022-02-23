ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – When the Churchill boys basketball team was eliminated in in the regional playoffs in 2020, they just wanted to get back on the court for the next season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulldogs had to wait a bit to get back on the court, and as a result, were not taking the 2021-22 season for granted.

On Wednesday, Churchill defeated Damascus in the inagural Montgomery County boys basketball championship game, 69-45.

“To have a whole year off and then regionals when I was a sophomore losing,” Churchill senior guard Bryce Wilson said. “To come back and get that county championship, it’s just one checkmark, we’re just ready to go.”

The game was tied 20-20 in the second quarter, but Churchill closed the first half on a 23-3 run, to just about put the game out of reach.

Now, the Bulldogs are preparing for the regional playoffs, in hopes of earning a trip to the state playoffs, and a state championship victory in College Park next month.

“All they wanted to do was get back on the court, train harder and get a step further the following year,” Churchill boys basketball head coach Dave Blumenthal said. “Having the shutdown, it was really hard for a lot of us and it was tough, but credit to them, and their leadership, and them knowing that we were gonna have a season at some point, and when we did, we wanted to make sure that we were the best versions of ourselves.”

Junior guard/forward Zeke Avit led Churchill with 19 points, while Tre Scott added 13 points and Wilson had 12.

Churchill will next face the winner of Walter Johnson and Richard Montgomery in the 4A region semifinals on Monday. Damascus will play the winner of Watkins Mill in Kennedy in 3A region semifinals on Monday.