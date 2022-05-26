POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) – The Churchill high school boys’ lacrosse team became the first Montgomery County team, boys or girls lacrosse, to win a MPSSAA state championship, beating Broadneck in the 4A state championship 15-7 on Thursday.

“It’s honestly absolutely surreal and it hasn’t sunk in yet,” Churchill boys’ lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz, in his 29th season leading the program, said. “It’s something that we’ve worked for for a really really long time. We’re very happy to represent Montgomery County and get that first state championship for Moco.”

Churchill previously made it to the state championship game in 2015, 2017 and 2018, losing the latter two by one goal, including an overtime loss in 2018.

“All the players before, this is for them,” Churchill senior attacker and Maryland commit Eliot Dubick said. “They worked their butts off all year their whole careers and they couldn’t get it done, but I’m just proud of my guys, the whole team from one to 35, and they brought it all tonight.”