COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – It took two overtimes, but the Roosevelt high school boys’ basketball team prevailed over Churchill in the 2022 MPSSAA boys’ basketball 4A state championship game Saturday night, 54-49.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Roosevelt, who won the 4A state title in 2019, defended its reigning title three years later. The 2020 season ended abruptly due to COVID before the state tournament started and in 2021 there was no Maryland state playoffs.

“We missed a whole year, our county shut us down for a month,” Roosevelt head coach Brendan O’Connell said. “We were one of the only counties in the state that had to go through that. We weren’t sure if we were going to come back. They bought in. They laid it all on the line and so many of them were super emotional tonight.”

In Montgomery County, Churchill faced similar struggles, but stood out as the best of the best in Montgomery County this season, winning their division, the inaugural county championship and their region. Led by head coach David Blumenthal, the Bulldogs finished their season with an impressive 24-2 record.

Churchill was trying to become the first Montgomery County boys’ basketball team to win a state title since Magruder won the 4A state title in 2012. Saturday’s victory for Roosevelt was the fifth in school history, all five have come since 2002 (2002, 2013, 2016, 2019, 2022).