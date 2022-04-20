POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) – For three decades, head coach Jeff Fritz has been the face of Churchill high school boys’ lacrosse.

Fritz has now won his 300th game as the head coach of the program, reaching the milestone during a tournament over spring break.

“After the game kind of made me just think back of all the memories, all the good times that here at Churchill,” Fritz said. “All of the players, all the families we’ve worked with, definitely a community win, not just for me, but it was nice to get the recognition for our program.”

The school celebrated Fritz’ 300th win on Tuesday prior to a 17-8 win over Walter Johnson, in which he earned win number 301. After the game, Fritz celebrated with the team and his family and was given a cake as well.

Fritz is in his 29th season as Churchill’s head coach. The position was his first out of college.

“Everyone is involved in our program, not just the players but their families. My family is and has been very involved in the program,” Fritz said. “My kids grew up, walking on my sidelines. My wife runs the scores table and the referees love seeing her. My mother used to videograph our games for us, the first 17 years and she’s making chocolate chip cookies for my team ever since day one.”

Churchill is 6-1 this season.