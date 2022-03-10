COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Catoctin girls basketball team fell to Pikesville in the 1A state title game, 51-42, on Thursday, finishing their season 23-3.

“You could not ask for a better group of girls to coach,” Catoctin girls basketball head coach Amy Entwistle said. “It has been nothing but a blessing to spend the time in the gym, every day, two hours with them. And I asked them to get me to the final day just so we can maximize the time together and that’s what they did for me.”

The Cougars led by ten at halftime and four at the end of the third quarter, but Pikesville closed out the game on a 10-0 run, to win the state title.

Despite the loss, the Cougars are grateful for all of the time they’ve spent together this season.

“When I say that this is my favorite team I’ve ever played on, I mean that with every bit of my heart and soul,” senior guard and forward Emma Wivell, who is committed to play college basketball at Salisbury University, said. “I truly have never played with a group of girls that love each other as much as we do and are there for each other as much as we are.”