WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The best response to a 5-1 game two loss, is a 6-1 game three win — that’s what Washington Capitals did on Saturday.

The Caps scored six unanswered goals from the final minute of the first period to the closing of regulation, to take a 2-1 series lead of the Florida Panthers, who won the president’s trophy during the regular season.

“I think we just came out you know harder and responded,” Capitals forward Marcus Johansson said. “Last game kind of pissed us off a little bit and we played a good 60 minutes.”

Despite the victory, the Caps aren’t celebrating.

“It didn’t matter if it was two one or six one tonight, the game is over now and and we got to refocus,” Capitals forward T.J. Oshie said. “You know, they whooped us on the scoreboard last game, and obviously things changed in game three.”

In the series, the Capitals have killed all nine of the Panthers power play chances. The Capitals goaltending has been a question mark this season, goalie Ilya Samsonov silenced his critics Saturday, posting 30 saves.

“This game, if we don’t follow it up, and that’s on us, and so there’s got to be, it’s got to be pointed from right now,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said.

The Capitals and Panthers will face off again for game four on Monday night at Capital One Arena at 7:00 p.m.