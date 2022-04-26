WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Only two player in the history of the National Hockey League have scored more goals than Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin (780 goals), Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894).

Despite missing Tuesday’s game with a day-to-day upper body injury that he sustained in a loss to Toronto on Sunday, Ovechkin was honored before the Capitals faced the Islanders, for his milestone.

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis presented Ovechkin with a special mural that featured Ovi and the four NHL legends that he passed on the NHL scoring list this season: Jaromir Jagr, Brett Hull, Marcell Dionne and Phil Esposito.

The 36-year-old star, passed the former Cap Jagr on the scoring list in March.

In his career, Ovechkin has made 12 all-star appearances and posted 12 40-goal seasons, tying Gretzky for that record. He also holds the NHL record for Maurice “Rocket” Richard trophies, leading the league in goals nine times. He has won three MVP awards and of course led the Caps to the franchise’s only Stanley Cup victory in 2018.

The Caps fell to the Islanders on Tuesday 4-1, Ovechkin remains day-to-day as the Capitals have two regular season games at the New York Islanders and Rangers remaining. The playoffs will begin next week, in which the Capitals are currently slated in the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. They would face the top seed Florida Panthers in the first round if the season ended Tuesday night.