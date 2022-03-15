WASHINGTON (WDVM) – While it may have been a down year for local men’s basketball programs – Maryland missing the tournament, Georgetown going winless in conference play, etc. – men’s players from

The Colonial Athletic Association conference tournament champion Delaware men’s basketball team is getting ready for the big dance and has quite a few players with DC area ties.

Three Blue Hens that receive heavy minutes hail from Montgomery and Prince George’s County. Junior guard Ebby Asamoah is from Rockville and went to Magruder, while fifth-year guards Ryan Allen and Reggie Gardner are both from Bowie and played together at DeMatha.

“Me and Ryan have been playing against each other since we were like eight-years-old,” Gardner said.

So we’ve been you know going to war since then and then joining forces at Dematha and playing with each other for three years and then to win a championship in college together, it’s just crazy.”

Delaware is a No. 15 seed in this year’s tournament, they will face No. 2 Villanova on Friday.

“At Delaware, not really expected to win and then winning,” Allen said. “It’s probably one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.”

Delaware senior guard Davis Long is also from Montgomery County. Long played at Sherwood and is from Brookeville. Blue Hens star guard Jameer Nelson Jr. transferred to Delaware from George Washington.

“It’s just great man, I’ve always said that I think the DMV has the best hoops, so it’s just crazy,” Asamoah said. “[Playing] for the whole DMV, it’s just great that we could take one home for y’all.”