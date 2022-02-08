Bengals defensive lineman Zach Kerr, who won a championship in 2007 with Quince Orchard, preparing to play in Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and Rams features eight players from either DC, Maryland or Virginia. Half of them, are from Montgomery County. This week WDVM is highlighting those local athletes ahead of the big game.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Playing for Quince Orchard high school, the bright lights of the school’s stadium, the “Cougar Dome,” were familiar for Zach Kerr.

“It’s crazy man. It’s crazy to actually just like think about it like that,” Kerr said. “The last time I played in a championship was in high school.”

Kerr, currently a defensive lineman for the Cincinnati Bengals, played a key role in delivering a state championship for Quince Orchard in 2007; on Sunday, he’ll play under the biggest lights in football, at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

“To be in this position after eight years and you know, bounced around on a few teams this year,” Kerr said. Definitely a blessing man. I’m so grateful to be in the position that I’m in right now.”

After a college career at Maryland and Delaware, Kerr signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2014 as an undrafted free agent, spending three full seasons with the team. Between 2017 and 2020, he played for the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers.

In 2021, Kerr signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Due to COVID rule changes, veteran players were allowed to be picked up on practice squads and teams could pick up players a bit more freely than in past years.

Kerr was released by the 49ers in November and picked up by the Cardinals three days later. After the Cardinals were eliminated in the NFC wild card round, they placed Kerr on their practice squad, just over a week later, the Bengals signed Kerr to their practice squad. He played in and helped Cincinnati to divisional and AFC championship victories.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old defensive lineman will finish his whirlwind of a season at the Super Bowl.

“It’s gonna be surreal. You know what I’m saying? I feel like that’s something that you can’t explain. You know, you can’t explain or describe what that moments gonna be like before it happens,” Kerr said. “I think it’s gonna be just like what you dream of. I play a lot of Madden, so I got to imagine that it’s gonna something like that.”

Kerr’s close friend Travis Hawkins, who played with him at Quince Orchard, Delaware and Maryland, and is now the head coach at Northwest high school, says that Kerr was too heavy to play youth football and was the team’s water boy when they were young kids. Hawkins told WDVM that he’s excited to watch Kerr compete in the Super Bowl and is proud of how he’s overcome adversity throughout the years.

“Zach never shied away from the lights,” Hawkins said. “When light is brightest, he’ll swim move you with a smile, he’ll bull rush you with a smile and he’ll get back and do it again.”

Now, Kerr is going to try to win a championship again, with a few more eyes on him and slightly bigger lights, than the last time he did.

“I’m actually wearing my old high school number when we won the state championship, in high school,” Kerr said. “So it’s just kind of ironic how all that stuff comes into play.”