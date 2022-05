BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – After an impressive season, Bethesda-Chevy Chase girls lacrosse was eliminated in the state championship game by top seed Broadneck, losing 17-4.

The No. 7 seed Barons were just the second Montgomery County girls lacrosse team to make it to a state title game. Sherwood fell in the state title game in 2013.

BCC defeated Urbana in the state semifinals to advance to the game.