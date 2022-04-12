BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – It may be spring break in Montgomery County, but boys’ lacrosse is playing on.

Bethesda-Chevy Chase hosted Quince Orchard Tuesday afternoon in the final game of a tournament held by BCC, winning 16-7.

Both teams entered the game with one loss. BCC improved to 8-1 this season, with their lone loss coming to Sherwood. QO dropped 6-2. Both teams were missing some players due to Spring break.

According to County Sports Zone, BCC will host undefeated Sherwood, the team that handed them their lone loss this season, on April 20; QO is scheduled to host Magruder on April 19.

Score update: While the video says BCC won 16-5, the final score was 16-7.