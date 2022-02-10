BCC boys basketball hands Churchill its first loss of the season

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) – The Bethesda-Chevy Chase boys basketball team handed Churchill its first loss of the season Thursday night, topping the Bulldogs, 66-60.

BCC (14-3) led Churchill (16-1), 48-40, entering the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs stormed back to take a 55-52 lead with a 15-4 run. The Barons then responded with a run of their own, Matti Szpin nailed a three from the corner to take a four point lead in the final minutes and that proved to be the dagger.

Churchill’s Zeke Avit led all scorers with 19 points, while Alvin Jackson III, Logan Davis and Sherman Weatherspoon IV, all paced BCC with 16 points.

With this late season result, both teams are looking like championship contenders.