American men’s basketball takes down Army, 83-67

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – All five American University starters scored in double figures, as the Eagles took down Army, 83-67, on Saturday.

The victory is the second for the Eagles in their last two games, as they improve to 8-19 overall and 4-11 in the Patriot League.

Sophomore guard and St. Andrew’s grad Colin Smalls led the Eagles with 17 points. After leading by two points at the half, AU outscored Army 48-34 after the break, to seal the win.

American will look for its third win in four games on Monday at Colgate.

