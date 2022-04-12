COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Last week, five players transferred from the Maryland women’s basketball program, including stars Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese.

Maryland head coach Brenda Frese is wasting no time getting right back on the recruiting trail to rebuild her roster, earning two commitments from star guards on Monday.

Both Gia Cooke, a local player from Bishop McNamara in Prince George’s County and Brianna McDaniel from Kenwood Academy in Chicago, are four-star guards and incoming freshman. McDaniel is ranked the No. 42 overall player in the 2022 class by ESPN, Cooke is ranked No. 58.

Cooke and McDaniel were originally committed to Texas A&M but re-opened their recruiting process when long time Aggies’ head coach Gary Blair announced his retirement during this past season.

Maryland now has four incoming freshman, three of which (Cooke, McDaniel and Mila Reynolds), are four-star recruits. Maryland currently has nine scholarship players for next season, led by returners Diamond Miller, Faith Masonius and Shyanne Sellers, though both Miller and Masonius will be returning from major injuries.