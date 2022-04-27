SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) – Adam Oumiddoch is just 14, but he’s a basketball player to keep an eye on.

“End goal for now is division one college basketball and then if I play good there hopefully I’ll get to the NBA,” Oumiddoch said. “And I will get to the NBA.”

Next year, Oumiddoch will be a freshman on the Bishop O’Connell high school boys’ basketball team.

“We have a really good recruiting class and he was the first one to commit to us,” O’Connell head coach Joe Wootten, who has coached the program for 23-years-old said.

Oumiddoch is not old enough to receive a college scholarship, but he’s already drawn interest from power five programs.

“I think the kid is going to definitely be one of the biggest players in the area and probably one of the biggest players in the country,” Oumiddoch’s personal coach Dominic Phillips, who is an assistant coach at Bishop O’Connell and runs DNA Skills Academy in Springfield, said.

Oumiddoch’s training schedule is tough, he trains almost every day at DNA Skills Academy. Oumiddoch is also Muslim and fasting this month Ramadan, only eating and drinking at night.

“It’s really difficult for me to not have water and hydrate my body and food and nutrition that I need,” Oumiddoch said. “I’m just really mentally stable and I tell myself that I’m able to get through it, and I know I have my amazing Muslim community behind me that is supporting me and my parents.”

Oumiddoch told WDVM that training for next season, while also representing his community is important to him.

“Really never ever seen anyone that can do the things that he’s doing,” Phillips said. “Not being able to eat or drink water.”

Oumiddoch, who has shot up to 6’5 in the past year, is eager to contribute to O’Connell next season.

“The Ramadan fasting, it takes mental toughness,” Wootten said. “You see that on the court and when he shoots the ball.”

At just 14-years-old, Oumiddoch is living his dream, celebrating his faith and perfecting his craft.

“All I know is I’m going to do whatever it takes and whatever the coach needs me to do, I’m going to do that,” Oumiddoch said.