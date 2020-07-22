Local reactions to MCPS’ decision to cancel Fall and Winter sports

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Rockville Girls soccer varsity head coach, Neil Gottlieb, spoke with WDVM Sports Director Allif Karim; about Montgomery County Public Schools’ decision to cancel fall and winter sports.
He understands why the decision has been made, however, he does say, “The hard part is dealing with the virus and everything we don’t know about it and the transmission in young people and what could happen when you get a group of kids in school – that’s the tough part. The easy part? Just be clear in communication, wait a day to have more information. Put it off a month, put it off two months, talk about spring.”