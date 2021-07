TOKYO, JAPAN (WDVM) – Day Five held many surprises for local athletes from the DMV in the Tokyo Olympics.

In swimming, Katie Ledecky finished 5th in the women’s 200-meter freestyle, finishing with a time of 1:53.50. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus won the gold medal in that race.

Not too long after, in the first Women’s 1500-meter freestyle race in Olympic history, Katie Ledecky outperformed her competition, winning the gold medal with a time of 15:37.34.