Local Olympic Athletes Recap (July 25-26): Troy Isley advances to the Round of 16, Katie Zaferes wins the Bronze medal in women’s triathlon

TOKYO, JAPAN (WDVM) – Day Four of the Tokyo 2020 held as much excitement for the DMV, as the first three did, with our local athletes setting up for great finals, and more.

In boxing, Alexandria, Virginia native Troy Isley picked up a 5-0 win in the men’s middleweight division over Vitali Bandarenka of Belarus 5-0 to advance to the Round of 16.

With a time of 1:57:03, Hampstead, Maryland native Katie Zaferes picks up the bronze medal in the women’s triathlon. She became the third U.S woman to medal in that event.

In swimming, with a time of 1:55.34, Katie Ledecky advanced to the Women’s 200m freestyle final.