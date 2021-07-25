Local Olympic Athletes Recap (July 24-25): Torri Huske finishes fourth in 100m butterfly

TOKYO, JAPAN (WDVM) – With the Olympics fully underway; local athletes from our area have already made their marks on Day 2.

In swimming, the first Gold Medal won by the U.S.A team, is awarded to Bel Air, Maryland native Chase Kalisz. Chase set the mark for the U.S swim team, winning the final in the 400-meter individual medley. Kalisz won with a time of 4:09.42.

Arlington, Virginia native, Torri Huske, was as close as you can get to the medals in the 100-meter butterfly; but finished fourth with a time of 55.73.

This post will be updated.