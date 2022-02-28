GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — On Sunday, local high school football stars from the area took part in the All-Star Game for Hope to raise money and awareness for cancer, and honored a young player who was killed in a crash earlier this month.

Through Sharpshot Media, high school football players from the DMV competed in a 7-on-7 tournament and raised money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

For St. Frances Academy Head Coach Messay Hailemariam, this cause went beyond supporting his players and community.

“My mother survived cancer twice.” said Hailemariam, “My sister did, and then my daughter. She’s 14 years old but she’s been in remission for 10 years. So somebody that’s willing to do that and not only raise awareness but raise some money for the Society, I think it’s amazing. And I would do it everyday to help.”

For the community around St. Frances, the All-Star Game served as an opportunity for the players to honor Lamar Patterson, a young player for St. Frances who died in a train collision.

“He possessed everything that you wanted in a young man.” said Hailemariam, “The best description I’ve given to people about Lamar; if you have a son you’d want him to be friends with your son. And then you would also not mind for him to marry your daughter.”

Lamar’s death came as a shock to his teammates, including rising junior Michael Van Buren. Michael had the highest praise of Lamar as a player, as the team finished a national schedule with an 8-1 record, according to MaxPreps. But the bulk of Michael’s praise went to who Lamar was as a person.

“I don’t know if there is anybody better than Lamar.” said Van Buren, “Lamar is always checking up on you. He’s the best leader. Everything you would want in a friend, everything you would want in a teammate, everything you would want in a brother. I really wouldn’t ask for anyone better to spend time with.”

A donation stand was set up to cover funeral costs and other expenses for Lamar’s family.