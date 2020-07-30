Local coaches and athletes give reaction to FCPS’ decision to postpone Fall sports

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – On Wednesday, July 29th, 2020, Frederick County Public Schools’ Board of Education voted to move the Fall semester online for virtual learning.

Because of this decision, all athletics and extracurricular activities have been postponed for the Fall semester, inadvertently affecting fall high school sports in Frederick County.

WDVM’s Allif Karim caught with a few local high school football coaches and athletes about the FCPS’ decision, and how they took it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories