Local coaches and athletes give reaction to FCPS’ decision to postpone Fall sports

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – On Wednesday, July 29th, 2020, Frederick County Public Schools’ Board of Education voted to move the Fall semester online for virtual learning.

Because of this decision, all athletics and extracurricular activities have been postponed for the Fall semester, inadvertently affecting fall high school sports in Frederick County.

WDVM’s Allif Karim caught with a few local high school football coaches and athletes about the FCPS’ decision, and how they took it.