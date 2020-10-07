Local artist GraffDummy unveils Wheaton Park mural project

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – After 14 days of working more than 12 hours each day, seven days a week; local artist Quielan “GraffDummy” Gantt finally unveils his mural project on the main court at Wheaton Park.

This court serves as a main staple for the RuthAnn Monroe Summer Basketball League; and the Commissioner of the league, Ebonie “Eb” Williams, was the one who drove Quielan to the project, with the help of the city of Hagerstown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

12SportsZone Twitter