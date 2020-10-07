Local artist GraffDummy unveils Wheaton Park mural project

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – After 14 days of working more than 12 hours each day, seven days a week; local artist Quielan “GraffDummy” Gantt finally unveils his mural project on the main court at Wheaton Park.
This court serves as a main staple for the RuthAnn Monroe Summer Basketball League; and the Commissioner of the league, Ebonie “Eb” Williams, was the one who drove Quielan to the project, with the help of the city of Hagerstown.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App