Local artist GraffDummy tips off the “Bomb Era” at Wheaton Park,

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – For Quielan Gantt, his largest project takes him back to his roots in Hagerstown; as he will unveil the new Wheaton Park mural; for the RuthAnn V. Monroe Summer Basketball League.

The league’s Commissioner, Ebony Williams, sought after Quielan’s, or GraffDummy’s talents, as she sought to bring improvements to the court.

“I knew right away, I tell people all the time, I tell him; I have a journal with his name in it from 2018 and he didn’t even know. But I already knew – and he is you know – I know him from here”, says Eb Williams.

Quielan and Ebony were both teammates at one point, while they played in the summer basketball league. After his time in Hagerstown, Quielan grew as an artist on the west coast; as he developed his “Bomb Era”. His main message, through his art, has always come back to being an inspiration, for those that inspire him.

“I just want to pass my creativity throughout the generations so they can do the same thing. And they may not have to be artists but whatever they want to – whatever they are – I want them to create to teach – teach to inspire – inspire to create.”, says Quielan Gantt.