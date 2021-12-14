LIVE STREAM: Four-star athlete Octavian Smith Jr. (Paint Branch high school) announces college decision

Paint Branch senior athlete and four star recruit Octavian Smith Jr. led Paint Branch to a Maryland 4A state quarterfinals appearance in 2021.

BURTONSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – Starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, WDVM will be live streaming Paint Branch high school senior athlete Octavian Smith Jr.’s signing day college decision.

Smith has narrowed his choices down to five schools: Boston College, Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State and Virginia.

During the 2021 season, Smith led the Panthers to the 4A state quarterfinals. Smith started at quarterback in every game for Paint Branch and also returned kicks and punts. In the past, he has lined up at cornerback, wide receiver and running back. As a senior, he scored 22 total touchdowns. Smith was also named the 4A Montgomery County football player of the year by the county’s coaches.

