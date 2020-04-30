Little League cancels 2020 World Series and Region Tournaments

In this Aug. 23, 2018, photo, Little League fans watch a consolation baseball game between Coeur D’Alene, Idaho and Barcelona, Spain at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. Little League has been benched. The youth baseball program that boasts more than 2.5 million kids spread over 6,500 programs in 84 countries is on hold at least until May 11 due to the corona virus pandemic. Even that target date for a return to the sports lineup seems optimistic, and the fate of its signature event, the Little League World Series in August in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania is unclear. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Little League announced they would be cancelling the 2020 World Series and Region Tournaments, in a statement the organization made Thursday afternoon.

Because of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and based upon the direction of governmental and public health authorities, and in consultation with medical professionals and our Board of Directors, Little League International has made this difficult decision.

Little League International will be committing approximately $1.2 million in support to local leagues. These funds will be credited through Little League’s Data Center and be available for local leagues to use on current balances, future affiliation and insurance fees, tournament enrollment, and other Little League-related expenses.