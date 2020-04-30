Little League cancels 2020 World Series and Region Tournaments

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Little League announced they would be cancelling the 2020 World Series and Region Tournaments, in a statement the organization made Thursday afternoon.
Because of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and based upon the direction of governmental and public health authorities, and in consultation with medical professionals and our Board of Directors, Little League International has made this difficult decision.
Little League International will be committing approximately $1.2 million in support to local leagues. These funds will be credited through Little League’s Data Center and be available for local leagues to use on current balances, future affiliation and insurance fees, tournament enrollment, and other Little League-related expenses.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App