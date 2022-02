FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Linganore Lancers defeated the Walkersville Lions on Tuesday 55-42 to win the Central Maryland Conference title.

This was the Lancers second consecutive CMC title after winning it in 2020 right before the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Lancers finish the regular season with a 19-2 record, while Walkersville finishes at 18-5.