LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 21 points and seven rebounds during his home debut for the Lakers, and LeBron James had 32 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in Los Angeles' 95-86 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Troy Daniels hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points for the Lakers, who were impressive in unveiling their revamped lineup. Along with the offensive fireworks expected from a team boasting Davis and James, Los Angeles forced 23 turnovers by a talented Utah team and won comfortably behind that gritty defense.