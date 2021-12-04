Linganore prepare for No. 2 Northern Patriots in 3A State Final

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) – With the hopes of capping off an undefeated season on a perfect note, the Linganore Lancers prepare to overcome No. 2 Northern Patriots in the 3A State Final.

This is Linganore’s fourth consecutive appearance in the state final, with their last taste of success coming in 2017. On the opposite side, this will mark Northern’s first ever title game appearance in program history.

“They’re a double edged sword.” said Head cach Rick Conner, “They can throw it and they can run it. They got two running backs that have over 900 yards rushing, so they’re very good up front. They’re just a well coached team. They really don’t have any weaknesses.”

Northern’s offense runs through their quarterback, senior Zach Crounse; who transferred in from DeMatha Catholic for his final year of high school football.

“Really have to work on reading the play.” said senior linebacker Chase Schultz, “That’s going to be the key, is just knowing what is going on. If we can know what is going on, then I’m pretty confident we’re going to stuff their offense.”

Linganore are no strangers to game planning for great offenses; they’ve come out with victories over top offenses from Frederick County like Oakdale, and Frederick twice, including in the playoffs, and Walkersville, and Middletown during the regular season.

“I think it’s mainly helped us mentally prepare.” said senior Chase Schultz, “We’ve had to push through adversity and coming back from a deficit. And our team is able to do that, we’re a smart team. We get into each others heads. So we don’t let other people get into our heads.”

“Frederick county is always a very good, tough gauntlet, same with Calvert County.” said senior Nathan Snyder, “They’ve got some good teams in that, and I think playing in Frederick county I think that’s really given us a great look at all kinds of offenses and defenses like they have, and really prepared us for this game.”