NEW MARKET, Md.

The Linganore Lancers book their spot in the 3A state title game, after beating Mervo at home 27-25.

This makes it three straight state finals’ appearances for Head Coach Rick Conner and his teams.

The Lancers will face off against the Damascus Hornets at Annapolis for the 3A state title on Thursday, December 5th at 7:00 PM.