Linganore girl’s basketball take down rivals Frederick High 39-38, their first win in six years

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) – In a close contest, coming down to a buzzer beater; the Linganore Lancers came out with a win over county rivals, Frederick High, beating them 39-38. This is the first win for the senior class over the Cadets, and according to Head Coach Rachael Easterday, this is their first win in six years.

“Oh absolutely, we have been working, – and its going to mean so much.” said Rachael Easterday, “It’s not just going to mean everything to these girls but its going to mean so much to the girls that have been here before and lost to them. So this is for all of Linganore girls basketball – so yeah it means a lot.”