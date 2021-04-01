Linganore football dominate Frederick on the road

Frederick, Md. (WDVM) — Now heading to Frederick High School in second half with Linganore Lancers in the lead 35 to 0 game.

Linganore continued to adds points with Xander Mcclure with a quick two yard up the middle for first touchdown in the second half. Frederick looking to get a chance to put some points on the board and Josh Hayward breaks the tackle and brings out the bull rush to cut the lead.

The lancers would end up responding just as quickly with Brady Domroe with the short gain touchdown. Linganore kept attacking on the ground this time Nick Vance steps up to the take the spotlight with running off to the right field to score.

Linganore wins this game 61 to 14.