Linganore fall short to Northern in 3A final, lose 28-23 despite strong second half

Linganore’s Head Coach, Rick Conner, speaks with the team after their loss in the 3A State Final

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) – In the first half, the Linganore Lancers were forced to claw out of a 21 point hole, trail 28-7 behind Northern senior quarterback, Zach Crounse’s 290-yard, and four touchdown performance in the half. Navy commit Cody Howard led Northern’s offense with10 receptions, 174 yards, and two touchdowns.

With seven seconds left in the clock, Linganore’s Timmy Conner led a 55-yard scoring drive, capped off with a score for Matthew Hauptman to cut their deficit, 28-14.

The Lancers capitalized on the late momentum swing, as Timmy created another chance for Linganore, with an interception off Crounse, and connected with Hauptman again for a 31-yard score, making it a 28-21 game.

Linganore’s defense would step up, working off the field position created by their special teams, and force a safety to go their way, which further chipped away at the score, 28-23.

Despite the late momentum swing, Northern’s 28 points in the first half were enough for them to hold on, and beat Linganore by that score, 28-23.

Timmy Conner finished his night with 186 yards, and two touchdowns, while throwing 15 of 25. Matthew Hauptman led all receivers with two touchdowns, and snagging 78 yards off seven receptions. The Lancers were held to 279 yards of total offense.

"Nothing's changed! You are champions!" @linganorefb HC Rick Conner with a loving message to his guys after their loss in the 3A State Final to Northern, 28-23. @WDVMSports @WDVMTV @Lhsathletics01 @TheLHSTribe pic.twitter.com/25F9BtlKKK — Allif Karim (@AllifKarim) December 5, 2021

Full report will be updated later.