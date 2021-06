FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Linganore Lancers baseball team spoil the fun for the Thomas Johnson Patriots, using momentum from a late comeback to take the 3A West Region I title, winning 3-2.

The Lancers trailed 2-1 for most of the game, before the game-tying run was scored in the fourth inning. The go-ahead run was scored in the fifth inning.

Highlights will be posted later.