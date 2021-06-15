Linganore baseball on the cusp of making program history

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) – Everything seems to be going right for the Linganore Lancers baseball team, and at the right time.

“We have a running joke.” said Head Coach David Keiling, “Just score four runs, and we’re gonna win a lot of games.”

Well, the Lancers did score four, and them some more; in their 15-7 win over #2 Kenwood, to book their spot in the 3A State semifinals. Their next game is against #6 Atholton, who are coming off a 3-1 win over #3 Stephen Decauter; their eighth win in a row.

“They’re very well coached, you can tell by the fact that they can keep after the 3-3 start, get it together, and be rolling.” said Coach Keiling, “They’re the home team, they deserve it, they got a couple more games than us, the thing that really sticks out the most about them is the winning streak that they’re on. They have a lot of confidence going into this game.”

For the Lancers, this is their shot to make program history; as they venture into uncharted territory. With a win over Thomas Johnson in the region finals, the Lancers finally overcame their hump to beat the Patriots, to advance to the state level.

Their goal ultimately, is to be the first team in program history to put a banner in the hallways, as the first team from the school to win a state title.

“”We figured everything out after our Oakdale game, I don’t think anything is stopping us now. I think, when we’re rolling, we’re not gonna be stopped.” said senior Matt Cunningham.

“Shortened season.” said junior Ben Moore, taking a pause to reflect on the year he’s spent with the team so far. “I think we really made do with it, and we’re playing our best baseball we’ve played all year, and we’ve got to keep that up in the last two games of the season.”