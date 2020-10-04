Libertytown REC Council hosts 3v3 basketball tournament

LIBERTYTOWN, Md (WDVM) — Who doesn’t love 3v3 basketball in the park!

The Libertytown REC Council hosted a 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the Libertytown Park Saturday for local area youth athletes.

The tournament spanned across multiple divisions: 5-6th graders (boys and girls), 7-8th graders (boys and girls), 9-10th graders (boys and girls), and 11th graders (only boys).

It might not have been what kids are wanting when it comes to sports, but it was a nice stepping stone for the kids and the community to try and get back to normal.

“It’s just a perfect setting for it,” said Tommy Thompson, parent. “Perfect setting for this kind of family event.

“It felt good because we have been stuck inside for so long. It felt good to get out and see everyone,” said Twin Ridge Elementary student Brady Moneypenny.

“They are out here having fun,” said Joe Click, President of the Libertytown REC Council. “We got medals for them, we got trophies, but it’s all about fun.”