Legendary Mount St. Mary’s coach, Jim Phelan, dies at 92

EMMITTSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Jim Phelan, who spent nearly a half century at the helm of Mount St. Mary’s; winning 830 games, and touching the lives of many more, has died. He was 92 years old.
According to Mount St. Mary’s athletic department, Phelan passed away peacefully in his sleep at home Tuesday night.
In his 49-year career with the Mountaineers, Phelan led the program to 14 Division II tournament appearances, five Final Four trips, and a national title in 1962.
When the Mountaineers’ program moved up to the Division I level, his teams made it to the NCAA Tournament in 1995, and 1999. Phelan was inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.