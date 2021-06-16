Legendary Mount St. Mary’s coach, Jim Phelan, dies at 92

National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Jim Phelan talks to attendees during a press conference before the ceremony Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008, in Kansas City, Mo. Other 2008 inductees include Billy Packer, Charles Barkley, Danny Manning, Noland Richardson, Arnie Ferrin and Dick Vitale. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

EMMITTSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Jim Phelan, who spent nearly a half century at the helm of Mount St. Mary’s; winning 830 games, and touching the lives of many more, has died. He was 92 years old.

According to Mount St. Mary’s athletic department, Phelan passed away peacefully in his sleep at home Tuesday night.

We are deeply saddened to share that legendary @MountHoops coach Jim Phelan passed away peacefully in his sleep at home last night.



You will be greatly missed Coach! pic.twitter.com/rNyZXXpYno — Mount Athletics (@MountAthletics) June 16, 2021

In his 49-year career with the Mountaineers, Phelan led the program to 14 Division II tournament appearances, five Final Four trips, and a national title in 1962.

A statement from Head Coach Dan Engelstad on the passing of Coach Jim Phelan: pic.twitter.com/4ysaqkmTmu — Mount Men’s Basketball (@MountHoops) June 16, 2021

When the Mountaineers’ program moved up to the Division I level, his teams made it to the NCAA Tournament in 1995, and 1999. Phelan was inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.