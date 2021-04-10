LEADING OFF: Twins run into extra trouble, Chisox rake LHPs

Seattle Mariners’ J.P. Crawford (3) best the throw to first base as Minnesota Twins’ Miguel Sano (22) reaches for he ball during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. Seattle won 4-3 in the 10 innings. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

A look at what’s happening around the majors Sunday:

EXTRA TROUBLE

The Twins have lost three times this season — all of them in 10th inning with the automatic runner on second base.

“The game, as we are used to playing it, does change, and we have to adapt to that,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Seattle topped the Twins 4-3 in the 10th on Saturday, helped when Minnesota reliever Taylor Rogers couldn’t get a clean grip on a bunt.

“We’re talking bunts. We’re talking choppers. We’re talking putting the ball in play, making a play in the field, and that’s the difference between a win or a loss. Sometimes it stings,” Baldelli said.

LIKE THOSE LEFTIES

AL MVP José Abreu and the White Sox will try to win their 18th straight game facing a left-handed starter. That would tie the major league record set by Atlanta from 2004-05.

The White Sox get their chance when they host lefty Mike Minor and the Royals. Chicago’s streak dates to a loss to Detroit on Sept. 28, 2019, when lefty Tyler Alexander started for the Tigers.

IN THE CARDS

Nolan Arenado has gotten a hit in each of St. Louis’ eight games this season. The hitting streak matches Roger Maris (1967) for the longest among players new to the Cardinals. The longtime Colorado star is hitting .333 with two home runs and five RBIs so far.

AT LAST

Yankees newcomer Jay Bruce batted ninth for the first time in his career in a game at Tampa Bay. The 34-year-old Bruce, in his 14th season, had started at every spot in the lineup except last until Saturday.

Bruce went 0 for 3, dropping his batting average to .111.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports