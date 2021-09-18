Late surge helps Maryland secure win over Illinois

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Illinois on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHAMPAIGN, Il. (WDVM) – For the first time since 2016, the Maryland Terrapins football team start their season 3-0, after beating Illinois 20-17.

Joseph Petrino nailed a game-winning 32-yard field goal at the end, as time on the clock was running out.

“This was my first game-winner.” said kicker Joseph Petrino. “Ever.”

“He makes kicks like that everyday, and this was his moment to shine.” said quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa after the game.

The Terps trailed 17-10, in the third quarter, before the offense, and defense put together successful drives to shut the Fighting Illini down.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories