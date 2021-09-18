Late surge helps Maryland secure win over Illinois

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Illinois on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHAMPAIGN, Il. (WDVM) – For the first time since 2016, the Maryland Terrapins football team start their season 3-0, after beating Illinois 20-17.

Joseph Petrino nailed a game-winning 32-yard field goal at the end, as time on the clock was running out.

“This was my first game-winner.” said kicker Joseph Petrino. “Ever.”

“He makes kicks like that everyday, and this was his moment to shine.” said quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa after the game.

The Terps trailed 17-10, in the third quarter, before the offense, and defense put together successful drives to shut the Fighting Illini down.

This story will be updated.