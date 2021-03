MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Linganore Lancers football team pick up the first win of their season; in their first game of the season as well. They beat the Middletown Knights 29-19 on the road.

Brady Domroe scored the game winning touchdown for the Lancers, and Xander McClure sealed the game with a late interception to stop any momentum for Middletown.