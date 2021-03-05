Late 2nd quarter surge carries James Madison to win over Oakton

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) – It was midway into the second quarter, when James Madison high school broke open the game. Junior quarterback Connor Barry rolled out off of the play action and hit Brendan Wyka for a touchdown to get the Warhawks on the board first. Before halftime, the road team added two more scores, leading 21-0 at the half.

That second half surge was enough to carry Madison to a 27-14 victory over Oakton.

The Warhawks will host Westfield next on Friday, March 12. That game kicks off at 7 p.m.