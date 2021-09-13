Lancers ready for redemption against Walkersville

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) – In less than five days, the Linganore Lancers will head back on the road, looking for redemption against the Walkersville Lions.

In the short Spring 2021 football season, Linganore’s lone loss was handed to them by Walkersville, with a 21-7 loss. A loss that still stings in the mind of Head Coach Rick Conner.

“They got us in the spring when we had the shortened season.” said Head Coach Rick Conner. “They kept the ball, we couldn’t get off the field. We’d like to reverse that, we’d like to keep the ball, and keep them on defense, and keep us on offense. So it’s something we’ve talked about.”

Both teams enter Week 3 with a 2-0 record. Walkersville just picked up a huge 20-14 win over the Oakdale Bears at home, with another chance to feed off the Lions’ community this Friday against Linganore.

The Lancers have won both of their games, beating Kenwood 30-0, and Westminster 42-7; only giving up a touchdown in the process.

“I think having looks like we do in practice – we have athletes. They have athletes, the fact that we can match up what we can see on film with what we have here can really prepare us for Friday night.” said senior Jacob Cannon.

Linganore’s defense in particular anticipates a tough matchup this Friday, when both teams clash. The Lancers, and Lions run similar offense; and expect to bring this game down to the wire.

“Our defense has been playing really well, I mean we’re just preparing for a dog fight really, it’s gonna be a physical game. I mean it’s on grass, so we’re gonna be moving around. It might be muddy, and we’re just ready for whatever they throw at us.” said senior Luke DeMember.