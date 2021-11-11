Lancers prepare with extra care ahead of matchup against No. 5 Oakdale

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) – In their last meeting against the Oakdale Bears, both teams combined for over 100 points, as Linganore won 54-53 in overtime.

This Friday, both teams will square off against each other with much higher stakes, as the No. 1 seed Linganore Lancers host the No. 5 seed Oakdale Bears.

This is Linganore’s first taste of playoff action for the season, as they enjoyed a bye-week as the top seed in the 3A West region.

“Definitely preparing more than the last time.” said senior Cole Stansbury. “A lot of things that might have surprised us – with our great coaching staff we’ve looked at and come up with the best plan to stop them this Friday.”

“It does feel like it should be a storybook kind of ending, for whoever wins.”

The players on the team did say Oakdale’s improved physicality are something they are focusing on. In their last meeting, the Lancers rushed for over 300 yards, but expect that number to be somewhat diminished because of both teams and their familiarity with each other.

“I think we’ve just grown as a team.” said senior Nate Engel, “We focused on our mistakes that game, and we’ve really built on them.”

Linganore will have the added bonus of having their home crowd to support them this Friday, much to the players’ excitement.

“I mean it’s a dream come true, these fans that we have are amazing. They always come out to support, so I’m really excited.”