Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore “forever”

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson would like to get a long-term deal done…but when?

“I’m really focused on the season,” said Lamar Jackson. “I’m focused on trying to win. I’m not really worried about if it gets done this year or next year.”

Both parties have expressed a desire to keep the 24-year-old quarterback in Baltimore long-term with Ravens GM, Eric DeCosta, saying last month that he’s “confident” in the on-going discussions.

“I would love to be here forever,” said Jackson. “I love Baltimore. I love the whole organization. I love everybody in the building. Hopefully we’ll be making something happen pretty soon or whenever.”