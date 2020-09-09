Lamar Jackson unfazed by expectations ahead of the season, focused on preparing for first game

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – Ahead of the start of their 2020 season, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens “really don’t care” about the high expectations and talk around the team.

“If I did I don’t really recall, you know i go into every season looking to go out there and play football. I really don’t care about the hype or what people expect. I expect from myself nad nmy teammates to go out there and win games.”, says quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Lamar is coming off an MVP caliber year, rushing for 1,206 yards; the most by a quarterback in a single season in the NFL. Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history with 3,000-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards in the same season. He is also the only player in NFL history with 1,000-plus rushing yards and 30-plus touchdowns in a single season.

“The outside noise, the outside critics or the outside people that try to – you know- he doesn’t pay attention to it. He stays focused on the task at hand. He’s focusing on being the best quarterback he can be, the best player he can be, the best leader he can be and he does a great job of it.”, says running back Mark Ingram II.