BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson, has been revealed as the new cover of EA Sports’ Madden 21 video game. The future of the NFL sharing the news on Twitter, “From South Florida to the cover of Madden 21.”

Jackson is just the second Baltimore Raven to earn the cover, joining the company of Ray Lewis who was the cover in the 2005 edition of the game.