Kritsky homers twice, Eldridge once as Madison baseball cruises to a 17-5 victory over Chantilly in region final

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — Madison baseball took care of business on Friday, defeating the Chantilly Chargers 17-5 in five innings to claim the 6D Northern Region title.

“It feels great,” said senior James Triantos. “We’re not done yet, but we can enjoy the moment right now and get right back after it on Tuesday.

The Warhawks scored multiple runs in every inning they batted.

Junior Jaden Kritsky had a night to remember, hitting two home runs as the ninth batter in the lineup.

“One through nine, wherever you are in the lineup, it doesn’t matter,” said Kritsky. “Everybody has potential to make a big play and I was that guy tonight.”

Sophomore, and Alabama commit, Bryce Eldridge added a home run of his own in the 4th inning. A three run blast that went into the tree line well past the fence.

“We are playing our best baseball right now,” said head coach Mark “Pudge” Gjormand. “Earlier this year, we were beating teams on talent, but we have really become a team.”

Madison will take on the winner of the 6C Region in the VHSL State Semifinals on Tuesday.