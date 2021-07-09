Keys’ players weight in ahead of MLB Draft

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – With the inaugural MLB Draft League coming to it’s halfway mark, the Major League Baseball Draft will serve as the intermission; setting up the futures of MLB’s brightest stars.

The league served as a collegiate baseball league, filled with the top draft-eligible prospects, giving them a chance to showcase their skills before MLB scouts. Another key feature the league gave to the players, was the ability to have a feel for what life in the minors would be like for many of them; should they get drafted.

“League’s been great, having the minor league experience; I know a lot of them talk about that.” said pitcher Ronan Kopp. “Getting to travel and stuff like that, has been really good. And just understanding the feel behind what minor league baseball has been like, with the grind and all that has been helping me a lot.”

“Kerrick [Johnson], the president of the [MLB Draft] league, actually came in and talked to us.” said pitcher Nick Stewart. “Honestly something that really stuck out to me was he was talking about how this kind of helps you with the mental side of things. And like I was saying, getting back in late at night, and having to wake up the next day, and play a game that same day, it really kind of prepared you for what minor league ball is gonna be like.”